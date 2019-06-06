Malaika Arora teases 'grumpy' Arjun on social media

and might have refrained from talking openly about their much speculated relationship, but their social media is adorable.

This time, Malaika wants to know why Arjun is "so grumpy". She brought this up when Arjun posted an image from his childhood riding a toy horse.

He captioned the photograph that he shared on Instagram: "Began my horse riding prep way early in life. Always knew I was going to be doing 'Panipat'. 'Panipat' prep... horsing around... grumps for life...Throwback Thursday."

Poking Arjun, Malaika responded: "Why so grumpy?"

This is not the first time the two indulged in some social media Some time back when Arjun shared a fan-made image of himself, Malaika replied to it with a fire emoji.

When Arjun posted a photograph of himself saying, "Crouching tiger, hidden Arjun", Malaika commented "Nice pic".

Arjun and Malaika initially kept their relationship under wraps, but they are now more open as the two have often been photographed together at parties and airport.

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)