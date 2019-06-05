Vijayasai Reddy named YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader

YSR Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed senior party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy as YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader.
He also nominated Peddireddy Midhun Reddy as YSRCP leader in Lok Sabha and Margani Bharat Ram as the party whip.
Jagan Reddy informed this in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to officially recognise these appointments, party sources said on Wednesday.
A key aide of Jagan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy is a member of the Rajya Sabha. There were speculations that he may be inducted into the state cabinet. However, the YSRCP chief named him as the Parliamentary Party leader.
Midhun Reddy was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajampet while Bharat Ram was elected for the first time to the Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry.
YSRCP won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The party stormed to power in the state as well, winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.
