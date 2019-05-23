Several bureaucrats meet YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy

: As it became clear that he will become Andhra Pradesh's next Chief Minister following the results of the general elections, several bureaucrats went and met YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence at Tadepalli here Thursday evening.
Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam,Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Gautam Sawang, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Kumar Viswajeet and several other IAS and IPS officers called on Jagan and congratulated him on the YSRC's victory in the general elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
