Modi pledges for cleaner planet on World Environment Day

"Our planet and is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future," tweeted.

He also shared a video where he can be seen visiting various places with natural beauty.

The day has been celebrated annually since 1974 across the globe for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

