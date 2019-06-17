Virendra Kumar takes oath as Pro tem Speaker

and seven-time Kumar on Monday took oath as the Pro tem of the 17th

administered the oath to Kumar at the

In the first term of the Modi government, the 65-year-old senior was of State for Women and Child Development and in the He has been seven-time from Tikamgarh in

He was a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th

The Pro tem is a temporary arrangement till the regular is elected by the Kumar will administer the oath to the new on Monday and Tuesday before the new Speaker is elected on Wednesday.

--IANS

rak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)