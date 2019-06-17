JUST IN
Virendra Kumar takes oath as Pro tem Speaker

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Union Minister and seven-time MP Virendra Kumar on Monday took oath as the Pro tem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Virendra Kumar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the first term of the Modi government, the 65-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was Minister of State for Women and Child Development and MoS in the Minority Affairs Ministry. He has been seven-time MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

He was a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha.

The Pro tem Speaker is a temporary arrangement till the regular Speaker is elected by the Lok Sabha. Virendra Kumar will administer the oath to the new members of the Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday before the new Speaker is elected on Wednesday.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 10:32 IST

