Vivek Oberoi urges Delhi to vote for Modi

Vivek Oberoi, whose film on was stopped from releasing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday actively campaigned for the (BJP), urging to vote for

Vivek gave a dramatic twist to his speech at an event titled 'Saaton Seetein ko' (All seven seats for Modi) here, when he started with the film dialogue "How's the josh?"

He tried to give it a bit of a Modi touch, saying: "Shall I say 'bhaiyo aur behno' or 'Mitron'?"

"The people of have shown the finger in the right direction. I'm talking about the correct finger. Now it's time the people of showed the finger. So, 'Saaton Seetein, Modi ko'," said Vivek, much to the delight of the audience, which kept chiming in with slogans.

He added: "In the history of India, whenever a or an outsider has ruled over the country, there has only been widespread loot. But now, all of us have united. Every citizen of the country is part of this.

"All of us are chowkidars, who are armed and ready. We, the chowkidars, will never let the country suffer from loots. PM Narendra Modi's win is definite. Ye desh ab lutega nahi, uthega (this country will not be looted anymore, it will rise)."

The kept the spirits of the audience high with slogans like 'Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, 'Saaton Seetein Modi ko' and 'Jai Hind'.

"We have to make everyone aware and get them to vote. All seven seats are important for Modi. is very important, and why? Because Delhi is the 'Dil' (heart) of the nation.

"Madhuri Dixitji's heart goes 'dhak-dhak', but what does the heart of our Bharat want? 'Modi-Modi'. If Modiji is the heartbeat of the country, he will certainly come back as the PM. He is the PM and he will remain the PM," he added.

Targetting Rahul Gandhi, Vivek said: "Now the time has come... Angrezon Bharat chhodo (Foreigners, leave India)."

Delhi will vote on May 12.

