BJP unveils campaign theme, slogan songs for LS polls

The (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its campaign logo, tagline and theme song for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the slogan "Phir Ek Baar Sarkar" ( once more) to seek a second consecutive term for

"The first theme of our campaign will be 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkaar' (A government that works). Our second theme will be 'Imaandar Sarkaar' (Honest government). Our third theme will be 'Bade Faisle Sarkaar' (A decisive government that takes big decisions)," said adding that these sub-themes would combine the larger theme of "Modi once more".

Unveiling the campaign materials, he said the party's campaign themes will talk about honest governance, ability to take major decisions, women empowerment and other welfare measures undertaken by the NDA government in the past five years.

This come hours after unveiled its campaign slogan "Ab Hoga Nyay".

Jaitley said the campaign materials will also highlight the BJP's commitment to the poor, middle class and new middle class and alleged that the Congress's manifesto does not refer to these groups.

He also said that the campaign would also dwell on the need for a decisive, full majority government.

"The country wants a strong leader. We want a government with one and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains," he said in an apparent dig at the opposition alliance against the BJP in the many states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and others.

The party also launched its campaign song - "Chalo Ek Baar Phir Ham Modi Sarkar Banate Hai/Garv Ke Sath Age Badhate Hain/ Phir se (lets elect again, lets move the country ahead with pride, let's help lotus bloom again)".

The party also released some of the videos as part of its campaign with Modi government's pro-poor schemes like Ujjawal, Saubhagya and some of its tough decisions including against terrorists.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had achieved considerable success with slogans like "Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Acche Din Aane Waale Hain."

--IANS

bns/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)