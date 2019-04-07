Magicians, LED chariots in BJP's Gujarat poll campaign

The on Sunday drafted a team of 52 magicians to crisscross all the 26 constituencies in to campaign for the party, backed up by an equal number of digital LED raths (chariots) which were set rolling with a message to elect the government again.

"Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" is the theme of the campaign which will focus on creating awareness about the works undertaken by the Modi-led

According to state BJP and former Bharat Pandya, two teams of magicians each would travel through rural areas in all the 26 constituencies and highlight, through various ways of entertainment, the "people-oriented works and schemes of the BJP government".

He said at least two digital LED raths had been allocated to every constituency for the campaign, while more than 550 such chariots would cover all the 543 seats in the country.

Giving details, Pandya said each chariot would carry an appeal to the voters to "press the lotus symbol and once again elect the Modi Government". Each rath would show three types of videos.

"One 17-minute video will depict the achievements of the led by Narendra Modi, another of seven minutes will be on the theme 'Mein bhai chowkidar' and third three-minute video will have 'Modi hain tou mumkin hain (It is possible, if there is Modi)," he said.

According to him, the purpose of these chariots is to ensure that the "achievements of the government" are discussed by the people as against "the failures of the Congress", to encourage heavy turnout of voters and form a with absolute majority to repeat the electoral performance of 2014.

Besides all these, Pandya said a special publicity and campaign kit comprising as many as 51 items, including 13 musical dancing themes, were being distributed in areas covered under 50,128 polling booths in the state.

--IANS

desai/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)