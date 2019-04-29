JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Getting funds for wildlife films is a big challenge: Ajay Bedi

Business Standard

Voting begins in 72 seats in fourth phase of LS polls

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Voting began on Monday across 72 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, as the fourth of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

This phase covers the remaining 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, including Mumbai's six seats, and the six in Odisha, as well as 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, and eight in West Bengal.

Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will have their first phase of polls with voting in 13, 3 and 6 constituencies, respectively.

Voting will also be held in the second phase of the staggered polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag constituency.

--IANS

vd/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 07:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU