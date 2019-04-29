Voting begins in 72 seats in fourth phase of LS polls

-
Voting began on Monday across 72 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, as the fourth of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.
This phase covers the remaining 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, including Mumbai's six seats, and the six in Odisha, as well as 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, and eight in West Bengal.
Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will have their first phase of polls with voting in 13, 3 and 6 constituencies, respectively.
Voting will also be held in the second phase of the staggered polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag constituency.
