Artistes urge citizens to vote against 'anti-nationals'

Several creative artistes from different fields on Sunday issued a statement urging people to vote against "anti-nationals" in the ongoing elections.

" is at crossroads in its domestic and foreign policy and faces serious threats in its ongoing progress. We have shared disputes among each other but under the present circumstances we have joined hands after much thought to appeal to all our fellow citizens to cast their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government with conviction and courage," the statement read.

The signatories included actors Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Rahul Roy, writers Vikram Sampath, and Namita Gokhale, and Deol is also the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur in

"We strongly agree that during the last five years, has seen a government that has delivered corruption-free good governance and development oriented administration. But it will be impossible for to ensure safety and well-being of the nation if anti-national elements get elected to the parliament," the statement said.

"The sons and daughters of were horrified at the events that were seen in many campuses of India, mainly JNU, where students studying at the expense of the taxpayers' money chanted slogans that were aimed at disturbing the sovereignty of India. It is our conviction that such forces need to be stopped," it added.

On April 10, over 900 artistes and people from the field of literature issued a statement urging people to vote for the and its allies.

The 907 signatories included Pandit Jasraj, Vivek Oberoi, Shankar Mahadevan, Koena Mitra, and Triloki Nath Mishra, among others.

The statement came days after over 200 writers from across the country appealed to the citizens to vote out the BJP and end the of hate.

In an open letter published on the Indian Cultural Forum, writers and scholars, including Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, and Romila Thapar, said that hate was being used to divide the country and exclude more number of people from living as "full-fledged citizens".

Two Days after the release of the open letter, more than 600 theatre and film personalities, including Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, and Usha Ganguli, signed a letter urging people to "vote the BJP and its allies out of power", arguing that the idea of India and its Constitution were under threat.

--IANS

arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)