Voting begins in 95 seats in 2nd phase of LS polls

Voting began on Thursday across 95 constituencies spread over 12 states and Union Territories as the second phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

Voting for electing MLAs in 35 of Odisha's 147 assembly seats also started along with polling for five of the state's 21 constituencies. In these constituencies, electors will cast two votes each.

A total of 97 seats across 13 states were slated to see voting in the phase, but the election in Tamil Nadu's Vellore has been rescinded and polling to Tripura East has been deferred to the third round on April 23.

