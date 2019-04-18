Saudi Arabia to host G20 summit in 2020

-
Saudi Arabia announced it will host the G20 summit in November next year in the capital Riyadh, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.
The first G20 meeting in the Arab world will be held in November 2020, according to the final communique of the G20 summit last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which confirmed that the summit will be held in Japan in 2019, and in Saudi Arabia in 2020, Xinhua reported.
Saudi Arabia confirmed that it looks forward to hosting the event.
G20 world leaders met for the first time in 2008 with focus on rescuing the global economy from the worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.
