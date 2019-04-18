Saudi Arabia to host G20 summit in 2020

announced it will host the summit in November next year in the capital Riyadh, TV reported on Wednesday.

The first meeting in the Arab world will be held in November 2020, according to the final communique of the summit last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which confirmed that the summit will be held in in 2019, and in in 2020, reported.

confirmed that it looks forward to hosting the event.

G20 world leaders met for the first time in 2008 with focus on rescuing the global economy from the worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)