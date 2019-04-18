Kumaraswamy flays Yash campaigning for Sumalatha

In the heat of electioneering, H.D. has decried Kannada superstar Yash campaigning for multilingual Ambareesh, an Independent contesting in the high-profile constituency against his son Nikhil of the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), a party said on Wednesday.

"It is owing to producers like me investing in films that like Yash got in to tinsel world and flourished. But real life is different from reel life," said in Kannada on the last day of campaign on Tuesday at Mandya, about 100 km from Bengaluru, for polling on Thursday.

is a turned in the southern state.

"The was reacting to an allegation by Yash that 'JD-S is a party of thieves (kallaru party)'. while campaigning for along with another Kannada super star and veteran Kumaraswamy said like Yash should not belittle producers and godfathers who give break to likes of him by investing in films," a party told IANS from

Nikhil, 28, is an with two-three films under his belt. He is the grandson of JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who is contesting from Tumkur seat even at the age of 86 years.

Asked if the had threatened to spoil Yash's career by saying he would tell producers not to invest on him, the said Kumaraswamy's remarks were in a specific context and in response to what the was claiming to be.

"Kumaraswamy is a man of heart. He never harms anyone or believes in causing loss to his worst detractors. What he said in his poll speech was successful should not forget their origins and have gratitude to those who help them to come up in their career," added the official quoting the Chief Minister.

Yash had acted in a Kannada film "Lucky" Kumaraswamy produced along with his former wife and

"Without producers like us, stars like Yash or will not survive. Do not believe in everything you see in films, as reality of daily life is different from reel life," added Kumaraswamy.

But Yash denied calling the JD-S a party of thieves.

"I never called anyone a thief or any party as a party of the thieves. If anyone proves I made such a statement, I will bow down, Yash told reporters later.

--IANS

fb/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)