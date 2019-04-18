Voting muted in Srinagar, brisk in Udhampur

Voters kept away from polling stations in city but voted in large numbers in Kathua, and as balloting was on in the and Lok Sabha seats in on Thursday.

There was enthusiastic voting in the constituency in both urban and rural segments including Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

In the seat, however, despite extraordinary security arrangements, voters came in ones and twos in rural areas like Ganderbal, and Srinagar districts.

Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments wore a deserted look in the morning.

There was also poor voting in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and in the Srinagar constituency.

Officials said they expect voting to pick up as the day warms up.

Securing polling stations, providing safe passage to voters and preventing militants from disrupting the elections are the main challenges faced in Srinagar constituency.

Separatists have called for a boycott of the elections to highlight the issue.

