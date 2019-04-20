WannaCry 'hero' pleads guilty to malware charges

Marcus Hutchins, the who helped temporarily stop the WannaCry bug, has now pleaded guilty to federal charges of creating and distributing used to break into

"Marcus 'MalwareTech' Hutchins, the British known for stopping the WannaCry outbreak, has pleaded guilty today to writing in the years prior to his prodigious career as a researcher," the reported late on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to entering a conspiracy to create and distribute malware, and in aiding and abetting its distribution.

"I regret these actions and accept full responsibility for my mistakes," Hutchins wrote in a post, according to the ArsTechnica.

The reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts, and the government agreed to drop the other eight. For each count, Hutchins faces up to five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and up to one year of supervised release.

"He was also charged with working with a co-conspirator -- identified only as 'Vinny', 'VinnyK', and 'Aurora123' -- to advertise and sell the two This happened between July 2012 and September 2015, before Hutchins built a career as a talented researcher," the report added.

Hutchins, who goes by the online handle MalwareTech, was arrested in August 2017 as he was due to fly back to the UK following the Def Con security conference in

He was charged for his involvement with creating the malware, dating back to 2014. He was later freed on bail.

