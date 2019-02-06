Wanted Sri Lankan drug kingpin, others arrested in Dubai

Makandure Madush, most-wanted Sri Lankan underworld drug kingpin, and several others have been arrested in a raid at a hotel here, the police said.
Sri Lankan singer Amal Perera, his son Nadimal and underworld criminals Keselwatte Dinuka and Kachcipani Imran were among the 20 people who were detained in the Tuesday raid, Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
According to a report in the Khaleej Times on Wednesday, a large quantity of drugs was recovered from those arrested in the joint operation by the Dubai Police and Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities.
Earlier, Interpol had issued notices for the arrest of Makandure Madush. He had been evading arrest for the past couple of years by hiding in Dubai. From here, he used to direct underworld activities in Sri Lanka. The authorities were in talks with Dubai to extradite him to Sri Lanka.
Law enforcement authorities previously also attempted to deport Madush from Dubai but were unsuccessful because Sri Lanka does not have an agreement with Dubai to exchange the suspects, according to reports.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU