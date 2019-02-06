Man held for stealing Briton's wallet in Delhi Metro

A 34-year-old man was arrested for stealing in a Metro train the wallet of a British national that had 3,900 pounds, police said on Wednesday.

Manish, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, was arrested on Tuesday following a tip from area in west Delhi, of Police said.

Manish was identified after police procured his picture from CCTV footage and pasted pamphlets at prominent places to get clues.

The incident occurred on February 1 when the victim, identified only as Marmar, told police that she was travelling in the Metro when someone picked the wallet at the It had three cards, a driving license and 3,900 pounds, Gupta said.

"CCTV footage showed Manish following the victim. The police showed his photo to many people...

"He was arrested from Over Rs 3 lakh that he got after exchanging the British currency and other articles of the victim were recovered from him," the said.

