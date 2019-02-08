Warrants against two Telangana officials in contempt case

The on Friday issued bailable warrants against and Law in a contempt of court case filed by former legislators and over their suspension from Assembly last year.

Taking serious note of non-implementation of the earlier court orders revoking the suspension, Justice directed and to appear before the court on February 15.

and Sampath had filed the contempt of court petition after their membership was not restored by the officials despite the court orders.

The legislators were suspended from the Assembly by then for indulging in unruly activities during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the in March last year. The Legislature Secretary subsequently notified the vacancies for the two constituencies.

On a petition challenging their expulsion, the legislators had moved the High Court, which on April 17 restored their Assembly membership and set aside the state government's gazette notification to declare vacancies for and Alampur (SC) constituencies.

The Congress legislators' contempt petition was pending when Assembly was dissolved in September last year.

In the Assembly elections held on December 7, both and Sampath were defeated.

