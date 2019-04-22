We are ashamed, says Sri Lanka Muslim Minister

A leading Sri Lankan Muslim on Monday called for introspection within the community after a local Muslim group was blamed for the suicide bombings that killed 290 people on

Rauff Hakeem, a and a leader of the Muslim Congress, said that being a Muslim in the Cabinet he believed that the Muslim community and its leaders should introspect.

"We are ashamed and outraged. We have tried to address issues within the community," quoted him as saying.

The government on Monday blamed the National Thowheed Jamath for the serial attacks targeting three luxury hotels and three churches besides two other locations.

