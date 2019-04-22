Cash-for-query BJP ex-MP joins Congress

In a setback to the (BJP)-ruled Himachal Pradesh, its three-time Suresh Chandel, who was caught in a sting operation in cash-for-query scam in Parliament in 2005, joined the on Monday.

He belongs to district under the Hamirpur parliamentary segment.

Chandel, 59, an archrival of J.P. Nadda, was keen to become a nominee from Hamirpur against sitting BJP

He joined the in in the presence of Congress and state party in-charge Rajni Patil.

"It is wrong to say that Chandel is a tainted Just let bygones be bygones. Over the years, he has made owing to his low profile and social work," a senior Congress told IANS in Shimla.

He said Chandel is the only in the constituency who has the capacity to counter the BJP in the bastion.

Eleven MPs, including Chandel, were expelled from Parliament on December 23, 2005, for accepting money to raise questions in the House.

Political observers believe Chandel's down-to-earth manoeuvring makes him quite a hit with the masses.

Chandel, who unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Assembly polls as a BJP nominee for the first time after the cash-for-query scam, has been quite active in the area for more than a decade.

The topic of corruption is on the backburner and voters are more concerned about local issues, said a

Indications of Chandel joining the Congress were clear last month with the decision of Congress state unit to suspend five leaders who were openly opposing the entry of Chandel into the Congress.

The Congress has won the Hamirpur seat only once in the past 30 years.

It is learnt that and former met Chandel separately to placate him.

This constituency has been witnessing more aggressive campaigning than for three others in the state -- Shimla (reserved), Kangra and Mandi seats.

Since his maiden victory in the parliamentary by-election in May 2008, sitting Thakur, who was re-elected as Cricket Association in 2016 for the fourth time in succession since 2000, has been targeted by the rivals for being high-profile and jet-setting, and for rubbing shoulders with high and mighty.

The Congress has pitted former and five-time against

has represented the state in kabaddi six times at the national-level and remained its thrice.

will go to the polls for the four seats on May 19.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)