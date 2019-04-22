Multi-tier security cover for Tripura deferred polls

With the deployment of an unprecedented number of para-military and state armed forces troopers, a multi-tier security cover is in place for the deferred polls to the East constituency on Tuesday, officials said here on Monday.

"Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF) and State Rifles (TSR) troopers would be deployed in over 88 per cent of the 1,645 polling booths in 1,349 locations spread across the East seat," of Police (DGP) told the media.

He said that quick reaction teams, mobile and static security squads, among other multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place across six districts.

The said that he himself along with several Generals and Generals as well as a large number of other senior police officials including more than 12 of Police and equivalent rank police officials would closely supervise the balloting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The central forces include the (BSF), the Rifles, the (ITBP) and the (CRPF). The TSR is a counter-insurgency force.

According to a senior police official, around 10,000 CPMF and TSR troopers and state police personnel are already posted in the entire mountainous Tripura East constituency, reserved for the tribals.

Security has been tightened along Tripura's borders with (856 km), (109 km) and (53 km) to prevent cross border movement of people during the voting.

An said that the three central police observers -- Nilabh Kishore, K. Jayaraman, Subrata Gangopadhyay and Special Central Police Observer -- would also monitor and direct the security forces in any eventuality.

Citing a "non-conducive security situation", following reports by the (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti, Special Central Police Observer Mrinal Kanti Das, and intelligence inputs, the poll panel early last week had deferred voting to the seat from April 18 to April 23.

The had earlier said that all polling agents, candidates and, if necessary, 1,257,944 voters that include 620,291 women, would be provided security to facilitate free and fair polling.

He said that 31 all women polling stations have been set up and these would be manned by women polling and security personnel.

Taranikanti said restrictions on the movement of private vehicles and political activists in and around the polling stations would be implemented strictly.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling in the Tripura West seat was held on April 11.

There are 10 contestants, including two women, in the Tripura East seat. But the three main contenders are sitting Jitendra Choudhury, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rebati Tripura and Maharaj Kumari Pragya from the

Since 1952, the Left parties have won the Tripura East seat 12 times and the four times.

Tripura, which has traditionally witnessed a direct or triangular contest, will for the first time see a multi-cornered battle in the constituency as the BJP has emerged as a potent political force after the 2018 Assembly polls.

