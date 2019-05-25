WhatsApp confirms Status Ads coming in 2020

Ads are coming to WhatsApp, finally, and the intrusion into the popular ad-free mobile messaging platform would begin from Status page.

At a Marketing Summit in the Netherlands, revealed a 2020 launch date for Status ads.

" will bring Stories Ads in its in 2020," tweeted who attended the conference this week.

The news first came in October when media reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app is planning to allow advertisements to be displayed in the "Status" section of the app.

WhatsApp's "Status" feature allows users to share text, photos, videos and animated GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

" beta for 2.18.305: WhatsApp is implementing in this version ads for Status. They are not visible yet and the feature will be enabled in future," fan-site WABetaInfo that tests Whatsapp features early tweeted.

The advertisements would be powered by Facebook's and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

Mark Zukerberg's goal to monetise WhatsApp has forced the messaging service's co-founders to leave the company.

One of them, Brian Acton, told Forbes recently that Zuckerberg was in a rush to make money from the messaging service and undermine elements of its "Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy," Acton said.

