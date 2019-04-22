Why Sri Lanka does not trust social media platforms

Battling the spread of hate speech on platforms especially for long, the government on Sunday once again "temporarily blocked" from spreading in the wake of deadly suicide bombings in the island that killed 290 people.

In a brief statement, the Sri Lankan President's said the government has "decided to temporarily block sites including and in an effort to curb false news reports".

Several users in the country reported they could not access and its photo-sharing service Instagram, Google-owned YouTube and for most part of the day.

Facebook told that "teams from across Facebook have been working to support first responders and as well as to identify and remove content which violates its standards".

did not immediately comment.

"It's a rare but not unprecedented step for a government to block access to widely used sites and services," said the report.

has been criticizing Facebook and its platforms for long when it comes to the spread of hate speech.

The island country in March ordered Internet and mobile service providers to temporarily block Facebook and its subsidiaries and as part of a crackdown on

"These platforms are banned because they were spreading hate speeches and amplifying them," was quoted as saying in

The claims are supported by non-profit which found "hate speech against minorities continues to foment on various social media platforms, particularly Facebook".

Last May, a coalition of activists from eight countries, including India, and Myanmar, called on Facebook to put in place a transparent and consistent approach to moderation.

Activists argued that the lack of local moderators a" specifically moderators fluent in the Sinhalese language spoken by the country's Buddhist majority -- had allowed hate speech run wild on the platform.

The coalition demanded civil rights and political bias audits into Facebook's role in abetting human rights abuses, spreading misinformation and manipulation of democratic processes in their respective countries.

Sri Lanka temporarily shut down Facebook earlier in 2018 after hate speech spread on the company's apps resulted in mob violence.

