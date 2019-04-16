Will give Tiger Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom: Trump

A day after won his fifth Masters title and 15th tournament in a rousing resurrection of his career, US Donald said that he would give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

made the announcement on a post on Monday, but did not give any other details, reports

"Because of his incredible success and comeback in (golf) and, more important, life, I will be presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom," the tweeted.

On Sunday, the icon won his fifth Masters, the first of the season played this week at the Augusta National course in Georgia, 14 years after his first victory in 2005. His earlier Masters victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honour and is awarded to those who make outstanding contributions to national security or national interest, world peace, culture or other public or private endeavours.

The medal has been awarded since 1963, and is typically given to a dozen or fewer people each year.

Over the years numerous figures have received it, especially under the presidencies of George W. Bush, and

Last year Babe Ruth, and were awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom.

Woods will not be the to get the award; Arnold Palmer and were honoured in consecutive years in the mid-2000s, and Charles Sifford, the first African-American to play on the PGA Tour, was honoured in 2014.

Woods has a longstanding relationship with Trump, an They own property near each other in and have golfed together a number of times, both before and after Trump became

In February, Trump tweeted a picture of himself with Woods and Nicklaus at the Trump National Club in Jupiter,

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)