US has publicly recommended to "rebrand" its troubled 737 planes after two fatal crashes led to the indefinite global grounding of the model and widespread criticism against the company.

"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would fix the 737 MAX, add some additional great features, and rebrand the plane with a new name," Trump said in a series of tweets on Monday.

"No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?"

Last month at the President's direction, the Federal Administration (FAA) ordered the planes pulled from service after the two crashes related to a stabilisation system and faulty

Flight 302 crashed the morning of March 10 after taking off from on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, killing all 157 people onboard. Flight 610 plunged into the Sea in in October 2018, killing all its 189 people.

The was one of the last in the world to ground the planes after dozens of other nations banned them amid growing pressure from lawmakers and to suspend flights.

The causes of the crashes are still being investigated, but the focus has been on an automatic safety feature that may have forced the nose of each plane lower when it incorrectly sensed the plane was in danger of going into a stall.

Boeing and the FAA said they are working on an upgrade of the 737 software to deal with that safety feature.

Some US airlines have extended flight cancellations into mid-August, with an expectation that the plane will be re-certified to fly before that deadline.

