Woman injured after her speeding BMW turns turtle

A woman who was on the wheels of a speeding car, suffered injuries after it lost balance, flipped over several times and then overturned, hitting a divider on Road in central Delhi, a said on Sunday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday but police were alerted about it after some time had passed.

"During investigation, a black coloured car was found overturned in a lawn alongside the road. No occupants were found in it. It has come to our notice that a woman was driving it at the time of accident," a senior said.

"We are trying to identify her and also checking nearby hospitals about the injured woman. None of the passersby were injured in accident", he said.

The belongs to a man who runs a coaching center for civil services aspirants. His daughter was driving the car, he added.

--IANS

sp/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)