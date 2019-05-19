JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

NPF to pull out of BJP-led govt in Manipur post polls
Business Standard

Woman injured after BMW car turns turtle on Akbar Road in Delhi

ANI  |  General News 

A BMW car turned turtle resulting in injury to a woman driver on Akbar Road in the national capital last night, said police.

Police said, "We were alerted about the accident early morning today. When we reached the spot, we found a black BMW car overturned in a lawn alongside the road. The car had no occupants at that time."

"We contacted hospitals in the area to find out about the injured woman, but could not get any information regarding the injured," added police.

The police said a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 15:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements