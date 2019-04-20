Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92

Paranormal and demonologist Warren whose profession inspired horror like 'The Conjuring' and the 'The Horror', died at the age of 92 on Friday.

According to Variety, the disheartening news was confirmed by Warren's through Spera said on Facebook, "She died peacefully in her sleep at home." He continued, "She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn't like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed too many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her."

along with her husband Ed Warren(the role of whom is portrayed by in the film) founded the Also, many high profile supernatural cases were investigated by the duo which includes the Lindley Street poltergeist, the Smurl haunting, the West Point ghost, the Perron farmhouse haunting, and the murders.

The work of both husband and wife has inspired like "The Conjuring" franchise, the "The Horror" franchise, "The Nun," and the "Anabelle" series. The couple also wrote several books based on their case files. Her husband died in 2006.

who portrayed the role of Warren in "The Conjuring," " 2," "The Nun," and the upcoming "Annabelle Comes Home," tweeted a heart touching message for the where she wrote, "From my deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honoured to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation; she dawned her sword of compassion and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you, You're waltzing with Ed now."

