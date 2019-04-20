Vicky Kaushal injured during film shoot

-
ALSO READ
Vicky Kaushal to reunite with 'Uri' director for superhero action film
Vicky Kaushal celebrates 'URI' success with rumoured girlfriend?
Farah Khan a fan of Vicky Kaushal
Surgical strike is something we're proud of: Vicky Kaushal
Surreal feeling that audience has accepted 'Uri...' says Vicky Kaushal
-
Actor Vicky Kaushal is out of action after suffering an injury during an action sequence for a horror film.
Vicky was shooting in Gujarat for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film.
During a night shoot earlier this week when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door. The door fell on him and he was badly hurt, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.
He was rushed to a hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai.
Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches. The actor will be consulting a doctor in Mumbai and will be back in action once he is better.
--IANS
rb/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU