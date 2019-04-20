Vicky Kaushal injured during film shoot

is out of action after suffering an injury during an action sequence for a

was shooting in for Bhanu Pratap Singh's film.

During a night shoot earlier this week when was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door. The door fell on him and he was badly hurt, read a statement issued on behalf of the

He was rushed to a hospital by the crew and flown back to

Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches. The will be consulting a doctor in and will be back in action once he is better.

--IANS

rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)