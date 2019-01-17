Arctic Monkeys drummer files for divorce

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has filed for divorce from wife Breana Helders.
Matt filed documents on Wednesday to divorce Breana, after just over two years of marriage. The couple got hitched in Italy in June 2016. It's unclear what led to the split, reports tmz.com.
They have a 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Darling, together.
Matt and Breanna started dating way back in 2011, and they got engaged in 2013 before they wed in Europe.
Matt is one of the founding members of the indie rock band, and he has recorded six studio albums with the Arctic Monkeys. The band has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards.
It seems Matt is going solo in more ways than one because in October, the drummer, vocalist and songwriter announced plans for a solo album.
