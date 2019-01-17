Arctic Monkeys drummer files for divorce

has filed for divorce from wife

Matt filed documents on Wednesday to divorce Breana, after just over two years of marriage. The couple got hitched in in June 2016. It's unclear what led to the split, reports tmz.com.

They have a 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Darling, together.

Matt and Breanna started dating way back in 2011, and they got engaged in 2013 before they wed in

Matt is of the indie rock band, and he has recorded six studio albums with the The band has also been nominated for five

It seems Matt is going solo in more ways than one because in October, the drummer, announced plans for a solo album.

--IANS

nv/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)