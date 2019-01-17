This New Year, make the right skin care choices for you and your baby (Health Notes)

It is the beginning of another year and the time when most of us make a resolution that we would like to achieve for both physical and emotional well-being. As a mother, it is natural to want the best for your little one. There is nothing more important than ensuring overall wellness for both you and your little one. This New Year, celebrate motherhood with a few simple tips thatll help you adopt a safe and gentle skin care regimen.

Say yes to products with botanical ingredients

It is time to go in for products with botanical ingredients. Products infused with the goodness of herbs remain the best and safest option for you and your little ones' skin, especially during the initial months of childbirth and post-pregnancy. Moms can opt for products with the goodness of aloe vera, country mallow, winter cherry, khus grass, Indian madder, sesame, almond, coconut and the like that can help cleanse yet maintain soft and supple skin.

Moisturisation is key

Regardless of the weather, it is important to moisturise the skin. Adequate amount of moisturiser will provide the required nourishment and protect the skin from You can opt for a baby lotion with almond and licorice (Yashtimadhu) that help keep the skin soft and supple.

For yourself, opting for a body butter enriched with cocoa butter and glycerin will help retain the skin's moisture. When the moisturiser comes with invigorating fragrance of rose, lavender or jasmine, it also helps relax the mind.

enhances the well-being of mother and baby

For healthy and radiant skin, plays a key role. Regular with an enriched with sesame oil, country mallow and winter cherry helps strengthen your muscles and leaves you feeling rejuvenated.

A massage is also the best way to bond with your little one. You should look for an that is specially formulated for babies and enriched with and winter cherry that helps in baby's overall growth and development.

Gentle cleansing goes a long way

Gentle bath cleansers infused with herbal actives keep baby's skin clean and hydrated. infused with chickpea, fenugreek and green gram act as an excellent cleanser.

To maintain soft and supple skin, choose a soap-free formula for a gentle and mild bath from the very beginning for your baby.

Bid adieu to rashes

Pregnancy also triggers skin rashes for new moms, so your skin also needs care. Use a cream that contains yashada bhasma, aloe vera, and manjistha for soothing effect.

Just like you, your baby is also prone to minor rashes, especially Regular application of a cream infused with the goodness of yashada bhasma, almond oil, aloe vera, and five-leaved chaste tree around the diaper area soothes the irritated skin.

Kickstart the New Year by making the right skin care choices for yourself as well as your little bundle of joy!

Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company

