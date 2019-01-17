January Jones to star in skating drama series

"Mad Men" star is set to play a lead opposite Scodelario in "Spinning Out", an upcoming drama series set in the world of competitive

In the Netflix series, the 41-year-old will play Carol Baker, a former competitive figure who had to forfeit her dreams when she became pregnant with her oldest daughter at a young age, reports deadline.com.

Created by Samantha Stratton, "Spinning Out" revolves around Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming, who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. Scodelario is popular for "Clash of the Titans", "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure", which will air on Star Movies on January 20.

Other cast announcements include Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, and

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)