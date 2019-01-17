January Jones to star in skating drama series

"Mad Men" star January Jones is set to play a lead opposite Kaya Scodelario in "Spinning Out", an upcoming drama series set in the world of competitive figure skating.
In the Netflix series, the 41-year-old actress will play Carol Baker, a former competitive figure skater who had to forfeit her dreams when she became pregnant with her oldest daughter at a young age, reports deadline.com.
Created by Samantha Stratton, "Spinning Out" revolves around Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. Scodelario is popular for "Clash of the Titans", "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure", which will air on Star Movies on January 20.
Other cast announcements include Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards.
