WWII ammunition of Japanese forces found in China

Around 1,500 rifle bullets used by Japanese forces during World War II were found in southwest China's Yunnan province, according to local authorities.
The bullets were dug up by Yang Huixian, a resident of Longling county when he was working on his vegetable plot. "After digging down more than 30 centimetres, I found the bullets," Xinhua news agency quoted Yang as saying.
He handed over the ammunition to the cultural relics management institute.
The 6.5-mm-calibre bullets were from the Type 38 Rifle of the Japanese forces during WWII, and the place where they were found used to be a battlefield, according to the Longling County Cultural Relics Management Institute.
Longling, located on the border of western Yunnan, was one of the main battlefields of the anti-Japanese War.
