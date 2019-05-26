WWII ammunition of Japanese forces found in China

Around 1,500 bullets used by Japanese forces during World War II were found in southwest China's province, according to local authorities.

The bullets were dug up by Yang Huixian, a resident of Longling county when he was working on his vegetable plot. "After digging down more than 30 centimetres, I found the bullets," quoted Yang as saying.

He handed over the ammunition to the cultural relics management institute.

The 6.5-mm-calibre bullets were from the Type 38 of the Japanese forces during WWII, and the place where they were found used to be a battlefield, according to the

Longling, located on the border of western Yunnan, was one of the main battlefields of the anti-Japanese War.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)