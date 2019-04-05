Yogi calls IUML 'virus', IUML to answer legally

on Friday called the Indian Union (IUML), a ally in Kerala, a "virus", forcing the IUML to say it will take legal steps against the BJP

"The is a virus, and spares no one infected by it. Today, the country's main opposition party is infected with this virus. What will happen if the party wins the elections? The virus will spread across the country," Adityanath tweeted.

"In the 1857 freedom struggle, the whole country joined to fight against the British. But the virus arrived and divided the country. Now the green flags are fluttering again as the has been infected by the Muslim League virus. Beware!"

The BJP leader's comments came a day after Congress filed his nomination from the Wayanad seat in

Gandhi was greeted with green flags of the IUML as thousands cheered him on the streets.

Speaking to the media, IUML member P. said that Yogi's knowledge was poor.

"His knowledge is pretty poor and very soon this statement will return to haunt him. IUML is a secular party and Yogi should not forget that there are 'green flags' within the BJP-led NDA also," said Kunhalikutty.

Senior IUML said they will initiate legal action against the and will also move the over his remarks.

The IUML in 2014 won the Malappuram and Ponnani seats in

