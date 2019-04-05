Yogi calls IUML 'virus', IUML to answer legally

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Congress ally in Kerala, a "virus", forcing the IUML to say it will take legal steps against the BJP leader.
"The Muslim League is a virus, and spares no one infected by it. Today, the country's main opposition party Congress is infected with this virus. What will happen if the party wins the elections? The virus will spread across the country," Adityanath tweeted.
"In the 1857 freedom struggle, the whole country joined Mangal Pandey to fight against the British. But the Muslim League virus arrived and divided the country. Now the green flags are fluttering again as the Congress has been infected by the Muslim League virus. Beware!"
The BJP leader's comments came a day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.
Gandhi was greeted with green flags of the IUML as thousands cheered him on the streets.
Speaking to the media, IUML Lok Sabha member P.K. Kunhalikutty said that Yogi's knowledge was poor.
"His knowledge is pretty poor and very soon this statement will return to haunt him. IUML is a secular party and Yogi should not forget that there are 'green flags' within the BJP-led NDA also," said Kunhalikutty.
Senior IUML leader K.P.A. Majeed said they will initiate legal action against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and will also move the Election Commission over his remarks.
The IUML in 2014 won the Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.
