Muslim League is a virus and Congress is infested with it: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Muslim League is like a "deadly virus" and the Congress party is infested with it. He further said that if Congress and the Muslim League win the election then the virus would spread across the nation.

"Muslim League is a virus. The type of virus which if somebody is infested with cannot be saved and today the principal Opposition party Congress is infested with it. Just think if they win then what will happen? The virus will spread across the nation," tweeted Adityanath.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 12:35 IST

