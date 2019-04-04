JUST IN
Adityanath slams Rahul over alliance with Muslim League

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for forging an alliance with Muslim League in Kerala.

"In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has asked his special ally Muslim League in Kerala to not come with green flags of their party in his rally, otherwise the Uttar Pradesh voters would get angry. They formed a coalition with Muslim League and call themselves secular. We work for everyone but are being labeled as communal," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Kashipur, Adityanath said, "This country was unfortunately partitioned and Muslim League was responsible for that. Where is the secret alliance of Congress and Muslim League taking the country? The citizens have to teach them a lesson."

The Chief Minister also slammed the Congress for promising to quash sedition law and amend the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in their manifesto for Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress will try to incite violence and terrorism by quashing the sedition law and AFSPA. They are planning to end sedition cases on anti-nationals," he said.

Gandhi today filed the nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Congress is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and one each for Kerala Congress (Mani) and Socialist Party (RSP).

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 15:32 IST

