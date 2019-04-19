YouTube Music now streaming free on smart speakers

Google-owned is now offering its music streaming service for free on Home as well as other Assistant-powered

"With Music and Home, you can ask Home to play the right music for any moment or mood and Music will play the perfect station," James Goddard, for YouTube Music, wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

Along with a free 30-day trial, YouTube Premium subscribers would be allowed to request specific albums, songs, artists and playlists on-demand along with other controls like unlimited skips and song replay.

YouTube Music's Premium pack costs $9.99 a month in international markets.

To take on other music players, the services launched in last month and costs Rs 99 a month.

"If you already have a Google Home, navigate to Account Settings in your app, tap Services and select Music. Select as the default music service," Goddard said.

The free, ad-supported is available on in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, and

In some time, the feature would roll out to more countries also, Goddard added.

