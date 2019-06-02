Yuvraj thanks Guru Gary, but says no favours on June 5

Ahead of India's much anticipated opener against on June 5 at the Bowl in Hampshire, host broadcasters Star have come out with a masterstroke of an advertisement.

In the latest advertisement, while the Indian fans are shown talking about their love for former -- under whom won in 2011 -- they can also be seen warning him and the Proteas against any favour from Virat Kohli and the boys.

had defeated in the finals of at the in on April 2. Chasing 275, then (91) and (97) had played brilliant knocks to win the coveted trophy for in Blue.

Yuvraj Singh, who was integral to India's successful campaign in 2011 edition of the World Cup, also shared the 45-second video on and wrote that Kirsten played a key part in making April 2nd night a memorable one for every Indian.

"April 2, 2011 - a night I can never forget, and a night that one South African played a key part in making it possible," said Yuvraj while backing Kohli's men to lift the coveted trophy on July 14 at the iconic Lords in England.

In the 2015 edition of the World Cup, had defeated in the group stage. After setting up a target of 308, in Blue bundled out the Proteas for 177, thus registering their first win over in all editions of

But Yuvraj ended the tweet saying that while he has all the respect for Guru Gary - as Kirsten was fondly called - this game on June 5 will be won by India.

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)