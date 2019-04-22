Zelensky leads Ukraine presidential polls with 80% votes

is maintaining his huge lead over incumbent Ukrainian with 80.87 per cent of the votes counted so far in Sunday's presidential elections, election officials said on Monday.

According to the country's Central Election Commission's (CEC) figures, Zelensky has got 73.09 per cent of the votes while Poroshenko has got 24.57 per cent, reports news.

data indicates that Zelensky won the run-off stage of the in all regions of the country except Lviv in western

The voter turnout was 62.07 per cent, almost eight percentage points less than the first round, which Zelensky had also won.

Following the release of the results, Poroshenko accepted his defeat but said he will not leave

In his concession remarks, he said that "next month I will abandon the post of head of state" after five years leading the Eastern European nation, which was a part of the now-defunct

"The majority of Ukrainians have decided and I recognize this decision. I will abandon the presidential office, but I'm not going to leave politics," said Poroshenko.

"As one of Ukraine's key political leaders, I will continue serving and I will continue defending (its) integration into the (EU) and NATO, decentralization, security and reforms against corruption," said the former chocolate mogul.

The said that the 41-year-old Zelensky, a comedian, who has no formal political experience, will have to deal with a strong opposition.

He also promised that he and his campaign team, although they will be in the opposition, will be ready to support Zelenski "in all decisions that coincide with the national interests of and bring us closer to the EU and to NATO."

Meanwhile, Zelensky said that his "number one" priority will be to halt the fighting in the eastern part of the country, thus ending the war between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian militias there.

But although he had called Russian an enemy of Ukraine during his campaign, he also has said that he is ready to engage in dialogue with him to achieve peace in Donbas, which consists of the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as to secure the release of the 24 Ukrainian sailors taken prisoner by last November in the

Zelensky, a popular star of the television series "The Servant of the People", where he plays a who becomes the president, has promised to serve only one term in office.

