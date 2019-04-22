Rahul regrets Rafale remarks, accepts 'court never said' it

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed regret to the Supreme Court over his remarks on the apex court's Rafale order, and accepted that the "court never said these words" as he had earlier attributed his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" remarks to the top court.

Gandhi was responding to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's petition against him. He said his political rhetoric against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal was made in the heat of the moment at a poll campaign.

He, however, contends that he and his party's stand is "Chowkidar Chor hai".

