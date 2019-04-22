Rahul regrets Rafale remarks, accepts 'court never said' it

on Monday expressed regret to the over his remarks on the apex court's Rafale order, and accepted that the "court never said these words" as he had earlier attributed his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" remarks to the top court.

Gandhi was responding to Meenakshi Lekhi's petition against him. He said his political rhetoric against on the Rafale deal was made in the heat of the moment at a poll campaign.

He, however, contends that he and his party's stand is "Chowkidar Chor hai".

--IANS

ss/in/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)