Zverev advances to the 4th round of Australian Open

Germany's Alexander Zverev (4) defeated Australia's Alex Bolt in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The defending champion of the ATP finals routed his Australian opponent 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and advanced beyond the third round in Melbourne for the first time in his career, reports Efe news.
Zverev, considered a potential winner at the tournament by Roger Federer, will face off against Milos Raonic (16) with whom he has a 1-1 tie after playing two matches against him.
