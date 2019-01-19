Vinesh elated at being nominated for prestigious Laureus award (IANS Interview)

A in the Rio saw a teary-eyed being strechered out of the ring but two years later, the bounced back with a gold each at the Gold Coast and the Jakarta besides a silver in the Asian Championships in Bishkek.

In a cricket-crazy country like India, very often such sporting achievements of non-cricketing athletes go unnoticed, but Vinesh, one of the gold medal prospects in Rio, continued to enjoy the attention of the fans despite being in the oblivion for a couple of years.

After recovery, Vinesh came back in 2018 with a bang winning three medals, and sounded her opponents a warning ahead of the Tokyo next year.

Her inspirational comeback feat was recently recognised when she became the first Indian to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Award, a couple of days ago.

The 24-year-old was nominated in the 'Laureus World Sporting Comeback' category for the year 2019 and will be competing for the award with great Tiger Woods, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, American Lindsey Vonn, Japanese figure Yuzuru Manyu, and Dutch para-snowboarding star

Reacting to the nomination, Vinesh in an interaction with IANS candidly admitted that she had not heard about the prestigious award before while adding that it was indeed a matter of pride to be nominated among legends like Woods.

"It's a matter of great pride for me to be nominated for such a prestigious award. Earlier, I had never heard of this award, but now that I have come to know of it, I feel very proud to be nominated among the all time greats," Vinesh told IANS.

"It feels good to know that apart from our sporting achievements, fans are also concerned about our struggles while battling and other off-field issues."

She hoped that her nomination motivates many more Indian athletes to work hard.

"I hope this nomination serves as a motivation to other athletes to do their best," she said.

Meanwhile, players and have been nominated for the 'Laureus Sportsman of the Year' award along with star Novak Djokovic, American LeBron James, champion and Kenyan

The nominees for 'Laureus World of the Year' are American gymnast Simone Biles, Romanian world no.1 Simona Halep, winner Angelique Kerber, Swiss triathlete Daniela Ryf, Czech snowboard and American

(Tridib Baparnash can be contacted at tridib.b@ians.in)

--IANS

tri/ajb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)