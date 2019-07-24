11,100 is a key support for the Nifty

The Nifty has slid through the past seven sessions. It broke support at 11,300. The next support is the 200-day moving average. The market is exhibiting many bearish characteristics and one potentially bullish signal.

The advance-decline ratios are negative, and higher volumes have been associated with stocks that have lost ground. The mid-caps and small-caps have lost more ground than the large-caps. However, the VIX is at low levels, which indicates traders aren’t too fearful. The rupee has lost ground, but it is still held above Rs 69 to the dollar. The market is waiting ...