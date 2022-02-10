A change of course on privatisation

India’s Budget for FY22-23 has signalled that the government will proceed cautiously on privatisation. Would-be reformers will denounce the change of course as a huge setback to reforms. It is, in fact, a move that acknowledges the realities of India’s political economy.

The Budget sets a modest target for privatisation of Rs 65,000 crore. This is way below the target of Rs 1.75 trillion for FY21-22. Receipts for FY 21-22 are expected to be Rs 78,000 crore, much of which will be accounted for by disinvestment in LIC. It will not come from privatisation or the transfer of ...