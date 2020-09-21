A changing narrative about the Prime Minister can unravel his leadership

The public perception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be changing. The farmers’ agitation against three proposed laws, Chinese incursions in Ladakh and a worsening Covid-19 pandemic have only added to a long term malaise of rising unemployment, declining economic growth and alienated youth.

And yet the government appears unperturbed. Perhaps the last general election has shown that a public narrative of economic despair will not necessarily translate into anti-incumbency. No general election is due for a long time and the BJP’s election planners have almost always ...