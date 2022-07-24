A cultivated idea for cities

Urban agriculture, the practice of growing farm products in cities and their outskirts (peri-urban areas), has not received the attention it merits. Commonly consumed but high-priced farm products, such as vegetables, fruit, flowers, milk, eggs, mushrooms, and fish, can easily be produced in urban and semi-urban areas. Residential dwellings even in densely populated cities have roofs, terraces, balconies, and walls, which can be used for growing plants. While roof-top gardening, involving the growing of ornamental, medicinal, or other kinds of plants in pots or other containers, is already a popular hobby among many urbanites, some new and innovative ways of cultivating plants in a limited space have opened up the way to transform this pastime into agri-business. These systems include vertical farming (stacking layers of plants vertically), greenhouse (protected cultivation in polythene enclosures), aeroponics ( without soil), and hydroponics (nurturing plants in water solution). Even those living in flats in megacities can produce agricultural products for self-consumption or marketing through these techniques. Activities like rearing small milch animals, poultry, piggery, and bee-keeping are also among the farm activities that can conveniently be taken up in and around cities.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor