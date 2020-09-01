A global perspective on innovation

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has once again focused attention on the importance of science and research for society and general economic progress. Researchers all over the world are scrambling to find a vaccine or a cure for the virus.

Many technological trends have been accelerated as companies globally have been forced to adapt to the lockdown. Technology has never been more important, be it in e-commerce, education or tele-medicine. In fact, technology spend has decoupled from the global gross domestic product growth and is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as most companies are having ...