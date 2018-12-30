A look at how vacancies in judiciary hamper ease of doing business

The judicial pyramid has about a hundred courts and tribunals below the Supreme Court where economic and financial issues are adjudicated. In view of increased business, commercial courts have been set up in high courts. Tribunals deal with disputes in the field of income tax, intellectual property rights, power regulation, consumer law and several other sectors.

The recent entrant which made waves in the corporate arena is the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs). The number of adjudicating authorities has risen proportionately to the growth in business. Still, the performance of ...