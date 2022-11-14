JUST IN
A narrow window of opportunity

Thailand and China are at risk of growing old before they grow rich; India must grow its GDP at 8-9 per cent or more to avoid that fate

Neelkanth Mishra 

Neelkanth Mishra

As several large economies in Asia age, will the world run short of industrial workers? Will it run short of savings, reversing the “global savings glut” that many believe was the root cause of record-low interest rates globally in recent decades? A team of 28 researchers at Credit Suisse studied 10 of the largest economies in Asia (the A-10: China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan), which between 2010 and 2019 were incrementally 50 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), 60 per cent of goods exports and sent $5 trillion of capital to the rest of the world. We combined a survey of 6,000 respondents with exhaustive secondary research and analysis to try to answer these questions.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:25 IST

