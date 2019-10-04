A Thackeray contests an election

The Shiv Sena was launched in 1966. Since then, no member of the family that founded it — Bal Thackeray, his son Uddhav and his grandson, Aaditya — has ever contested an election. That is about to change now with Aaditya being fielded as a candidate for the middle class-dominated Worli constituency in Mumbai.

Both — the choice of candidate and the constituency — are important, for they tell us about the future political trajectory of the Shiv Sena. But first, a word about the youngest Thackeray. He is a poet and photographer. His first book of poems, My ...